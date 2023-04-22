Business groups lined up against a House bill that would treat vacation and other “earned time” as compensation and require companies pay it out if an employee doesn’t use that time before separating from the company.

House Bill 74 was approved by the House earlier this session, thanks to a handful of Republicans who backed the bill, but it got very little support and a lot of negative testimony during Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate Commerce Committee.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

