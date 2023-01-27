The Senate took the first step Thursday to buy the state more time to close the Sununu Youth Services Center and build a new facility. The legislation still needs House approval and the governor’s signature before the March 1 deadline lawmakers set last year.

Senate Bill 1 passed unanimously after an amendment addressed safety concerns of some senators.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.