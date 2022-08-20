20220820-BIZ-BBBS gsnc

Big Sister Yetunde, right, helps Little Sister Kayla in a Mentor 2.0 program.

Beginning this fall, a group of students at Manchester West High School will be matched with local business and trades people in a structured mentoring program to help them build career skills with the added bonus of helping the state hold onto younger workers.

The Executive Council approved a three-year contract to launch a pilot program called Mentor 2.0. Robert P. Leone Jr., recruitment and corporate partnerships manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire, said they hope to enroll 40 to 50 students for the fall. The program is the first of its kind in New Hampshire and designed to run all four years of the students’ high school career and targets low-income, underrepresented freshmen.

