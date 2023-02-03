MEREDITH — A portion of the Inter-Lakes School District’s non-discrimination policy, updated in 2017, addressing bathroom use by transgender students has sparked vigorous public comment at school board meetings.
Though this policy has been in place for several years, its recent implementation has drawn criticism from some students and parents.
Superintendent Mary Moriarty said the bathroom facilities built on the Inter-Lakes Middle Tier and High School campus when it was constructed in 1957 probably never served the needs of all students who used the building.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time. People have needed and wanted privacy since I began my career,” Moriarty said, recalling numerous instances where students would have accidents while riding the bus home because they didn’t feel comfortable or safe using the bathroom at school.
The policy regarding bathroom use states: “A student or other individual who identifies themselves as transgender under this policy should be permitted to use the restrooms assigned to the gender which the individual consistently asserts at school/work. Any individual who expresses a need for privacy will be provided with reasonable alternative facilities or accommodations such as using a single-occupancy facility.”
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.