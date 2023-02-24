CONCORD — A Barnstead woman pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to embezzling more than $130,000 from both the Barnstead and Hampton school districts, said United States Attorney Jane E. Young.
Amy Burley, 47, worked as a bookkeeper for Barnstead School District and then Hampton School District. In her roles, Burley processed payroll and handled the payment of invoices, according to court documents.
Burley was found to be using her access at Barnstead School District to alter her payroll information, make student loan payments and payments to personal creditors, and pay for an Amazon account charged to Barnstead but controlled by Burley, totaling $110,295.26.
After she was terminated from Barnstead, she was hired as a bookkeeper at Hampton School District, where she used her position to use district funds to pay student loans and credit cards belonging to her or her family members, totaling $20,966.52.
Burley is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Education Office of the Inspector General and the Barnstead Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John J. Kennedy.
