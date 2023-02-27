At a class last week in Strafford’s Cabin Fever University titled “All You Ever Wanted to Know About Stafford Town Meeting,” around 20 town residents wondered aloud how they could combine the traditional in-person meeting and its vigorous and collegial debates with all-day balloting, which allows more people to participate.

The written description of the class warned that it would be “an informational meeting only, not a debate on the merits of either a traditional Town Meeting or Australian ballot.” So, of course, that was all anyone could talk about. It wasn’t a debate, exactly, but more of a conversation.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.