More ballots need to be counted before finalizing the recount result of Manchester Ward 6, a seat that flipped from Republican to Democratic control Monday, Secretary of State Dave Scanlan announced Thursday.

That announcement brings uncertainty for two seats now held by Democrats, as Republicans have a razor-thin majority with 200 seats. Democrats currently hold 199 seats, and one seat is undecided due to a tie.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

