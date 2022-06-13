LACONIA — Though last year’s Laconia Motorcycle Week was mostly unaffected by pandemic restrictions, this year marks its fully fledged return.
Initial restrictions around dining and vendors for the 2021 Motorcycle Week were mostly lifted by its start in June, said event organizer Charlie St. Clair. This year’s event is clear of any pandemic related restrictions. A notable change since last year’s rally, the border crossing from Canada is now open again.
“People are being careful in their own ways,” St. Clair said.
The milestone of this year’s rally — the 99th — may drive the return of rally-goers who may not have attended in two years — or more.
Cynthia Makris, president of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association board, said that she expects larger crowds this year than last, as many attendees were unable to come in the previous two years. “It’s a legacy event for the country as well as Laconia,” Makris said. “People are just so excited to be back.”
“People are really excited with it being the last double-digit year and all,” St. Clair said. Excitement for the 100th anniversary of the rally — the oldest of its kind in the country — is already brewing. St. Clair said several hospitality businesses told him they are already receiving bookings for next year’s Motorcycle Week. At the kick-off press conference on Thursday, Mayor Andrew Hosmer was already sporting a custom, 100th Motorcycle Week shirt.
As they steer into the 99th Motorcycle Week, Laconia’s organizers are sensing some crosswinds in their path.
St. Clair expressed concern about what effect gas, grocery and consumer price spikes would have on the event.
“Gas rates are just criminal,” St. Clair said. “And so I worry that’s pinching people’s budgets and they might not want to spend as much at vendors and stores.”
“It costs far less to fill up a motorcycle than a car,” Makris countered. “I think people have chosen to make fun — and Motorcycle Week — a priority.”
Regardless of what spending trends are, the ability to come together with fellow bikers that the rally offers is priceless.
Makris said that in addition to the rally’s annual birthday party, a personal favorite event of hers is the Peter Makris Memorial Run, honoring her father, that jump starts the event each year. The proceeds from the run stay in the community, going toward local scholarships and community organizations.
“For a lot of people that come, this is the only time they see each other all year,” St. Clair said. “So I think the occasion to come back, if they haven’t in a while, means a lot.”
While many events and traditions are seeking a “new normal” in the transition out of the pandemic, Motorcycle Week offers a return to normal, a tradition that weathers the trials of time.
The country’s oldest motorcycle rally has its roots in 1916, with a “Gypsy Tour” organized at Weirs Beach. Those first few years offered motorcycling’s early adopters chances to enjoy their hobby together and see if — not necessarily how quickly — their machines could climb Tower Hill.
Motorcycles grew more powerful, and their use proliferated, and more and more people came together for two-wheeled recreation around Lake Winnipesaukee each summer. Some of the rally’s favorite events, such as hillclimbs at Gunstock, and road races at the N.H. Motor Speedway, have been around for more than half of the event’s history.
