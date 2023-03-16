Manchester Airport is adding a new airline this summer.

Avelo Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights to and from Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, starting in June. The route will operate twice a week, according to airport officials, on Thursdays and Sundays.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

