Manchester Airport is adding a new airline this summer.
Avelo Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights to and from Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, starting in June. The route will operate twice a week, according to airport officials, on Thursdays and Sundays.
Travis Christ, head of marketing at Avelo, said more New Englanders are looking to travel to the Carolinas and elsewhere in the south. He said the planes used on this new route will be Boeing Next-Generation 737s, as opposed to smaller, regional jets.
“That’s key to enabling us to offer the low fares to the small market,” he said at a Wednesday press conference.
One-way tickets between Manchester and Raleigh will start at $39 dollars, according to airport officials.
If the route proves popular, Christ said the airline could add other destinations out of Manchester.
Avelo joins four other airlines operating out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport: American Airlines, Southwest, Spirit and United.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
