The Grappone group of auto dealerships has received an $18 million New Markets Tax Credit to help it build a new 25,800-square-foot home for its Mazda dealership that will also include a training center and community meeting space.
The company received the credit through Mascoma Community Development to finance acquisition of the site and construction of the building.
The company plans to relocate its current Mazda dealership in Bow to a site on Manchester Street in Concord. The newly built facility will also include an approximately 3,000-square-foot multi-purpose training center to support and expand its employee and community development programs, including its “Leadership Grappone 2.0” employee development program that offers workshops on leadership development, communication and problem-solving skills.
The center is also designed to support community-focused initiatives by providing meeting space at no cost to over a dozen local nonprofits organizations, including Riverbend Community Mental Health, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Youth Summit, NH Children’s Trust and the Center for Family Enterprise. Additional space at the facility will also be used to accommodate automotive technical training programs with Concord High School’s Regional Technical Center and Nashua Community College.
