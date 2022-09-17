The Grappone group of auto dealerships has received an $18 million New Markets Tax Credit to help it build a new 25,800-square-foot home for its Mazda dealership that will also include a training center and community meeting space.

The company received the credit through Mascoma Community Development to finance acquisition of the site and construction of the building.

