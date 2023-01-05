GILFORD — Authorities on Tuesday identified the person shot by police during a confrontation involving a knife as 17-year-old Mischa Fay, a resident of the large, lakeside home where the incident took place shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.
According to a statement issued by the office of Attorney General John Formella, an autopsy conducted Tuesday by chief state Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval determined the cause of Fay’s death was a single gunshot wound to the chest, and the manner of death is homicide.
The term “homicide,” as used by the Medical Examiner, is defined as the killing of one person by another.
It’s not clear whether anyone else was in the house at the time of the confrontation and subsequent shooting, but nobody else, either police or civilians, was injured, according to the statement.
The names of the Gilford officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews. The officers did have body cameras.
According to the statement, one of the two Gilford officers who were first to arrive at the home, the address of which is 5 Varney Point Road Left, discharged a Taser, while the second officer discharged his firearm.
It states that when the officers arrived, they “encountered the armed resident inside the home.”
Fay was administered medical treatment and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
By early Monday morning, a team of investigators from local and state police agencies were coming and going from the house, which had been cordoned off with crime scene tape.
Also present was the state police Major Crime Unit, which was parked alongside the front of the property.
The teen is a member of Gilford’s prominent Fay family, which founded and continues to operate Fay’s Boat Yard, a long-established boat sales and service dealership on Smith Cove near the access roads to Pig Island.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.