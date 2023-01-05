GILFORD — Authorities on Tuesday identified the person shot by police during a confrontation involving a knife as 17-year-old Mischa Fay, a resident of the large, lakeside home where the incident took place shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the office of Attorney General John Formella, an autopsy conducted Tuesday by chief state Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval determined the cause of Fay’s death was a single gunshot wound to the chest, and the manner of death is homicide.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

