This week, attorneys for the plaintiffs in the school funding litigation before the Rockingham County Superior Court will ask Justice David Ruoff to find the statewide education property tax (SWEPT) unconstitutional, a ruling that would rescind the tax as of the 2024 tax year.

There are three major questions posed by the litigation. First, is the state’s determination that $3,706 per student is sufficient to fulfill its constitutional duty to fund an adequate education? Second, if this amount is insufficient, are local property taxes, levied at varying rates from one municipality to another, required to fund the shortfall? And finally, is the SWEPT administered in conformity with the Constitution?

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

