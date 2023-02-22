The effects of COVID-19’s social isolation, health problems and job loss continue to drive increases in calls to domestic violence and sexual assault hotlines, emergency shelters, and child abuse referrals, according to the Department of Justice.

Worse, the increased demand coincides with a drop in federal money available for victims of crime for help with new housing, medical care, lost wages, and emergency funds. The Department of Justice planned to ask the Executive Council Wednesday to mitigate that loss with $5 million in American Rescue Plan money for victim services.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

