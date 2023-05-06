When Rep. Benjamin Bartlett, a Nottingham Republican, stepped down last week, margins in the House got even tighter: 200 Republicans to 196 Democrats.

With the House so closely divided, attendance this session has often played a major role in the fate of legislation. An attempted repeal of the state’s abortion ban failed in a tie. A proposal to limit homeschoolers’ use of school vouchers failed by two votes. The “parental rights” bill failed by one vote.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

