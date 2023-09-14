It’s an average morning at the high-rise Brady Sullivan Tower in downtown Manchester. The 12-story office building is filled with employees starting their workday.

Suddenly, outside the windows, plunging from the top floor is a blur of feathers and talons: a descent close to 200 mph. The carnivorous bird pierces the plump body of a pigeon in midair and flies it back to the top of the tower, ready to tear it apart inside a gravel-lined nesting box.

