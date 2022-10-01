20221001-BIZ-Fireworks gsnc

Atlas PyroVision CEO Stephen Pelkey in one of the Atlas Fireworks retail stores.

 Courtesy

Jaffrey-based Atlas PyroVision, the largest fireworks display division in New England, has been sold to Pyrotecnico, effective as of the end of the month.

Atlas, which has both retail stores and a display division, has been associated with fireworks for the past 73 years, and has provided fireworks displays for professional sports teams, concerts and municipal displays, including many local July 4 celebrations. Pyrotecnico is based in New Castle, Pa., and similarly provides fireworks displays and special effects for sports, music and public and private events, with offices spanning the country. Along with the acquisition of Atlas PyroVision, Pyrotecnico also announced the addition of Melrose Pyrotechnics earlier this year.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.