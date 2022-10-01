Jaffrey-based Atlas PyroVision, the largest fireworks display division in New England, has been sold to Pyrotecnico, effective as of the end of the month.
Atlas, which has both retail stores and a display division, has been associated with fireworks for the past 73 years, and has provided fireworks displays for professional sports teams, concerts and municipal displays, including many local July 4 celebrations. Pyrotecnico is based in New Castle, Pa., and similarly provides fireworks displays and special effects for sports, music and public and private events, with offices spanning the country. Along with the acquisition of Atlas PyroVision, Pyrotecnico also announced the addition of Melrose Pyrotechnics earlier this year.
The Pelkey family, which has operated the Atlas business for three generations, will retain ownership of the business’s retail stores in Rindge, Newport, Belmont and Amherst. Atlas CEO Stephen Pelkey said it was a difficult decision to sell the display division, but that current Atlas customers and staff will not see much change.
“All of our customers won’t feel any change, other than the name,” Pelkey said. “All of our employees will remain with the new company. Towns or organizations with multiyear contracts with us will be honored with the new company.”
Pelkey said one of those commitments is the display for the upcoming Jaffrey 250th anniversary celebration.
“I don’t think anyone would question that I would sell the display company without first and foremost remembering we have a celebration to remember coming up,” he said. “It was part of the proposal, not only to ensure our staff members remain in their current capacity, but also to include the Jaffrey 250th celebration in 2023.”
Atlas’s current leadership and staff will be absorbed into Pyrotecnico, including Vice President of Sales Matthew Shea and Atlas Pyrovision President Sarah Bergeron. Pelkey will advise and assist Pyrotecnico with the transition for the next year for the Northeast regional staff, which includes Atlas’s staff of 450 display technicians.
“That was the reason we were acquired, because of our very talented staff that are already handling these customers throughout New England with precision,” Pelkey said. “My staff is truly family. I would not consider doing this without thinking of them first, making sure they’re being taken care of and making sure they can continue in the business.”
Pelkey said former Atlas leadership will remain in the offices in Jaffrey.
“Our team is excited to welcome Atlas to the Pyrotecnico Fireworks family,” said Stephen Vitale, CEO of Pyrotecnico. “We look forward to partnering on the continued expansion of delivering joy and togetherness to communities across New England and beyond.”
Bergeron said Pelkey, her father, has built a solid foundation for the company.
“I am confident that with our experienced and hard-working staff, display technicians and drivers, this new chapter into the Pyrotecnico family will benefit each community and organization we serve throughout New England,” she said.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.