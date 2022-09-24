Unless something changes soon, New Hampshire’s population will reach a peak in 18 years and then start to decline as the Baby Boomer generation dies off.

That’s one conclusion of a report by the Department of Business and Economic Affairs Office of Planning and Development. If trends continue, it says, the state population will grow to 1.51 million in 2040, almost 10 percent above the current 1.38 million, before edging down to 1.50 million by 2050.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.