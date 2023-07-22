Americans For Prosperity

N.H. Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, Americans for Prosperity Deputy State Director Sarah Scott and Rep. Glenn Cordelli speak at Americans For Prosperity’s Pints and Policy event on Tuesday.

 Grace McFadden / N.H. Public Radio

As New Hampshire awaits a decision in two major lawsuits challenging its school funding formula, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut voiced support this week for some changes to the state’s education funding policies.

At a forum hosted by Americans for Prosperity NH in Manchester on Tuesday, Edelblut appeared to back a “pay for performance” model, specifically by giving high performing schools financial incentives. This came in response to an audience question about cutting funding to underperforming schools.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

