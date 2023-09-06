Recovery Church pastors

From left, visiting Pastor Junior Saint Val of Florida, Joy Morin of Newburyport, Mass., and Freddy Petrone of Portsmouth stand outside the First United Methodist Church in Portsmouth after a service.

 Hadley Barndollar / N.H. Bulletin

When Pastor Junior Saint Val took to the microphone at the Wednesday evening service, he said the bright lights on stage made him feel like he was getting arrested again.

Laughs and nods came from the 200 or so attendees seated at long communal tables, interspersed with fresh cut flowers in glass jars and paper plates piled with macaroni and cheese, watermelon, and pigs in a blanket. They drank from birch beer cans and Styrofoam cups of steaming black coffee. One woman wore a shirt that read, “Wicked Sobah.”

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.