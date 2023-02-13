Stressing a need for awareness and prevention, top law enforcement officers, religious leaders and civil rights advocates gathered in Manchester Thursday for a community event aimed at eliminating hate crimes in New Hampshire.

The forum, organized by Jane Young, United States Attorney for the District of New Hampshire, and N.H. Attorney General John Formella, comes following a rise in locally reported hate crimes, which according to FBI data rose from 19 incidents in 2020 to 34 incidents in 2021.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

