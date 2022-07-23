20220723-NWS-Formella

The youngest attorney general for the state of New Hampshire

in half a century has shown an appetite for hard work, the ability to grasp complex issues and skill at brokering resolutions to

contentious issues, say many of those who know him.

When the nomination of John Formella as attorney general came before the Executive Council, he faced a volley of questions from Councilor Cinde Warmington. “Have you ever been counsel in a criminal jury trial?” she asked. “In a civil jury trial? Done a bail hearing? Drafted an indictment? A subpoena? Taken a deposition? Handled a plea negotiation?” “No,” Formella answered repeatedly, before quoting Mark Twain, who said, “It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.” Then he added firmly, “I know what I don’t know.”

At the same time, he assured the Executive Council he would be an “independent attorney general.” As legal counsel for the governor, he said, “the governor and governor’s office was my only client, but as attorney general I would not be the governor’s lawyer. I’d be the state’s lawyer.”

