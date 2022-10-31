As the midterm election campaign closed in on its final week, candidates for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire described the choice facing voters in dire terms and sought support from out-of-state allies in a string of campaign stops over the weekend.

Republican Don Bolduc and incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan are locked in what polls indicate is a tightening race. For much of the campaign, the two have focused on a small handful of issues: Hassan has largely zeroed in on Bolduc’s opposition to abortion and embrace of false claims about the validity of the 2020 election outcome. Bolduc, meanwhile, has stressed economic issues, telling voters that Hassan needs to be held accountable for supporting the policies of President Biden, which he says have driven inflation over the past year.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

