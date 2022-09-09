Gov. Chris Sununu endorsed Senate President Chuck Morse for U.S. Senate Thursday, making a late effort to assert his influence in a primary that could reveal New Hampshire Republicans’ preferences between establishment politics and hardline conservatism.

“We need new blood,” said Sununu. “We need fresh ideas. We need folks with a record of success. Chuck Morse is the candidate — the candidate — to beat Sen. Hassan in office this November, and the candidate that Sen. Hassan is the most afraid to face.”

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

