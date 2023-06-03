Summer — New Hampshire’s biggest tourist season — is officially underway with Memorial Day. And state officials are expecting a slight increase in the number of tourists over last year, anticipating 4.3 million visitors through the summer.

Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs, said he’s projecting about a 5 percent increase in visitors and a 6.5 percent increase in spending compared to 2022, when summer spending peaked.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.