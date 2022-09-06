Fall hunting in New Hampshire is about to kick off with the start of black bear season, and officials are cautioning hunters that the woods are still full of people.

“Hunters should be aware of the increased number of people recreating in the outdoors this fall. It is more important than ever to be absolutely sure of your target and what lies beyond it. Hunters are strongly encouraged to maximize pre-season scouting and be prepared with back-up locations if their desired spot is busy with other outdoor enthusiasts,” N.H. Fish and Game cautioned in a press release.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

