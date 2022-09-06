Fall hunting in New Hampshire is about to kick off with the start of black bear season, and officials are cautioning hunters that the woods are still full of people.
“Hunters should be aware of the increased number of people recreating in the outdoors this fall. It is more important than ever to be absolutely sure of your target and what lies beyond it. Hunters are strongly encouraged to maximize pre-season scouting and be prepared with back-up locations if their desired spot is busy with other outdoor enthusiasts,” N.H. Fish and Game cautioned in a press release.
The pandemic’s shutdown of indoor entertainment options created a rebound in the number of hunters after a long period of decline — the state sold 10 percent more hunting licenses in the first year of the pandemic compared to the year before, the biggest increase in decades — as well as a surge in the number of people hiking, biking and going outdoors. That has led to some concern about an increased possibility of hunting accidents.
It is extremely rare for a bystander to be accidentally shot by a hunter in New Hampshire. The most recent incident was a mountain biker hit by a hunter’s bullet in Elm Brook Park in Hopkinton in 2017. She was not seriously injured.
Much more common is for a hunter or another member of the hunting party to be accidentally shot. Such accidents happen most years. They are rarely fatal.
The state sells close to 50,000 hunting licenses to in-state and out-of-state hunters each year. At the peak in the 1990s, more than 70,000 licenses were sold each year.
The Granite State’s bear season opens Thursday.
Archery hunting for white-tailed deer, which has become increasingly popular in recent years, begins Sept. 15, as does the fall turkey hunting season.
Moose hunting runs one week starting Oct. 15, with just 40 permits given out by lottery.
Muzzleloader season for deer starts Oct. 29 and rifle season for deer, by far the most popular hunting season, runs from Nov. 9 to Dec. 4, although the season is slightly different in certain parts of the state.
