As communities across New Hampshire clean up from the latest round of extreme rain and flooding, they’ll have to wait a bit longer to learn whether the federal government can offer any funding to help.

State officials say they’re preparing an application for federal disaster aid — which could cover extreme weather dating back to June 17 — though it’s not clear whether previous summer storms would fall into a disaster declaration alongside the most recent destruction from this weekend. If granted, such a declaration opens up a range of financial help to cities, towns, and individuals.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.