At the N.H. Center for Nonprofits, CEO Kathleen Reardon has a bird’s eye view of the funding challenges facing her 800 member organizations. While there was an uptick in small donors during the COVID pandemic, that trend has reversed.
She cites the latest report from the Association of Fundraising Professionals that shows the number of donors is declining nationally, with the biggest decline in contributions under $100. The same trend is playing out in New Hampshire.
“When you look at the macro trends, it used to be called 80/20, meaning you’d get 80 percent of funding from 20 percent of donors,” Reardon said. “Now it’s more like 90/10, which means large gifts are driving fundraising.” That makes smaller charities particularly vulnerable.
“Different charities operate in different ways. Many organizations are highly reliant on those small gift donors. They don’t have a major giving program,” she said.
New Hampshire consistently ranks in the top 10 states for per capita income and educational attainment but is also consistently ranked at the bottom in terms of percentage of income residents donate each year.
“The percentage of people who give in New Hampshire is high, but the amount we give per capita is not as high,” said Richard Ober, president and CEO of the N.H. Charitable Foundation. “We have the impulse to give, because in New Hampshire people are used to participating in communities by volunteering and giving locally, so I think there is a real impulse to give, but the amount we give is not commensurate with our status as one of the wealthier states.”
Catholic Charities New Hampshire has seen donor cut backs on both ends of the philanthropic spectrum.
“We have wonderful, loyal supporters, but I have to be honest and share that our entry-level donors, those who give from $10 to $500 a year … we’re not seeing as many of them,” said Karen Moynihan, vice president of philanthropy at Catholic Charities New Hampshire, one of the state’s largest private nonprofit social services agencies with nearly 1,000 employees and more than 20 locations statewide. Catholic Charities New Hampshire provides a range of services that address poverty, food insecurity, mental health, substance use, protection of the elderly, homelessness, and emotional and behavioral disabilities among children. “Even the larger donors are cutting back. They rely on stocks to make their gifts. We get distributions from IRAs, and all of those are impacted by what’s going on in the economy. Those gifts declined as well.”
At Families in Transition, a provider of services for the homeless based in Manchester, contributions are down 20 percent, according to Stephanie Savard, chief external relations officer, and most of the decline is in small donors.
“It is being seen in those donors who typically give less than $250 as they are being impacted by inflation in ways that are bigger than those donors who are able to give more significant gifts,” she said. “These donors are the bulk of our donor giving and having these reductions has an impact on the overall necessary revenue for the agency.”
Demand on the rise
Nonprofits of all sizes are experiencing the same “double whammy” of increasing demand at a time of shrinking resources.
In addition to its rehabilitation and nursing home services, Catholic Charities New Hampshire is best known for operating the N.H. Food Bank. The Food Bank supplies more than 400 nonprofits serving the hungry throughout the state and is facing some “serious challenges,” according to Moynihan.
“There is less food available from the typical sources, such as the supermarkets,” she said. “Their surplus is not there anymore. We used to get a lot of the protein from the supermarkets and that supply has just dwindled, and what we need to purchase costs a lot more.”
Despite those headwinds, the Food Bank was still able to distribute 17 million pounds of food so far in 2022, matching the record set in 2021. In its report to donors in mid-October, Catholic Charities cited increased demand across the board in the past 12 months, including an 18 percent increase in clients served through senior services; 52 percent more clients in transitional sober living programs; and a 15 percent increase in mental health counseling. A homeless shelter in Greenland that serves single moms and children is at capacity with a waiting list.
“I tend to be a person who comes at things very optimistically, and I surround myself with people who have the same mentality. We find a way to do it, but we’re also very realistic and we know it’s going to be very challenging right through 2023,” Moynihan said. “If we look at the last recession and what happened to our fundraising, we were off significantly. It impacted us significantly, and it took some time to come back from that. I’m anticipating the same thing over the next year or so.”
In addition to emergency shelters in Manchester and Wolfeboro, Families in Transition also operates a food pantry in Manchester (supplied by the N.H. Food Bank); subsidized housing at 225 apartments in Manchester and Concord; the OutFITters Thrift Store in Manchester; and substance abuse treatment programs that provide outpatient services and recovery housing.
“We are definitely needing to make the right decisions so we can keep supporting our programs in the best way possible,” Savard said. “We have to keep assessing our expenses. Are there ways we can cut costs and find creative ways to increase revenue?”
Toward that end, the organization engaged consultants in a top-to-bottom review that was expected to be completed in November. “We may find there are some programs we can downsize, or do we need to change the model? I worry that we may have to change what some of our programs look like in order to ensure that in the long run they are sustainable,” Savard said.
Small nonprofits vulnerable
Bill DaGiau launched Annie’s Angels in 2007 in memory of his mother, who died on Christmas night 2002. “Seeing some of the things that our family struggled with during my mom’s cancer, my wife and I decided we were going to start a charity to help New Hampshire families struggling with disease or disability—any disease, any illness, any disability,” he said.
In the years since, the Stratham-based nonprofit has filled more than 6,500 requests for assistance. “And we have never said ‘no’ to a family who meets our mission and needs our help,” DaGiau said. But like leaders of most nonprofits, he is looking down the barrel of an uncertain future, as an ever-increasing demand on services runs up against a decline in donations.
So far DaGiau has been able to use state and federal grants to match last year’s revenue of $500,000. But requests for services have gone from 54 to 97 in the same period, and the grant funding is expiring.
“As for the future, I’m scared as hell,” he said. “Forget about next year, I’m worried about the next six months. I’ve given away our last nickel so many times, and then I’ll go out and there’s a check in the mailbox for $500 from a complete stranger. I pray every day that something or someone will come in today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.