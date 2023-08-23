Elder abuse

Attorney Bryan Townsend II, of the Attorney General’s Office, said New Hampshire law requires people to report suspicions of elder abuse and financial exploitation.

 Annmarie Timmins / N.H. Bulletin

A significant increase in elder abuse and financial exploitation of Granite Staters has prompted the Attorney General’s Office to expand its efforts to combat those crimes. Part of that is to educate people over 60 and those who care for them.

“Law enforcement can catch people. Law enforcement can prosecute people,” Attorney General John Formella told a group of residents at the White Rock Senior Living complex in Bow Monday. “But one of the most important things we can do is to give people the tools to protect themselves.”

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

