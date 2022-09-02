20220903-NWS-nhb teachers

Public schools throughout the state, including Concord High School, are welcoming back students and teachers this week for a new year.

 Dana Wormald / N.H. Bulletin

As summer ends, Moultonborough is entering into what Superintendent Patrick Andrew calls a personal first. The district is starting the school year without a full roster of teachers in its classrooms.

After months of efforts to attract candidates, the district is still short a chemistry teacher and a physics teacher. Until further notice the district will be working with long-term substitutes — and even that was last-minute.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

