Advanced Placement courses and exams provide high school students seeking to pursue their education at college or university with an opportunity to shorten their odds on gaining admission while earning credit toward graduation.

But, according to a report from the N.H. School Funding Fairness Project, access to AP courses, along with levels of participation and performance, varies according to the size, demographic and fiscal capacity of high schools around the state.

