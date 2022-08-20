Another Concord-area independent pharmacy has closed and the owner is blaming a familiar culprit: The complexity and cost of the modern reimbursement system.

“It’s bonkers,” said Cynthia Snay, who owned Warner Pharmacy from 2010 until it shut its doors last month. “They come up with these cockamamie rules. ... It’s basically a clawback, months and months after you’ve adjudicated the claim, based on some metric that the pharmacy benefits have decided. It is totally unregulated and totally un-transparent.”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

