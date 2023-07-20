BEDFORD — Someone renting a two-bedroom apartment in New Hampshire would have to earn $70,600 annually to afford the 2023 monthly median rent of $1,764, which includes utilities.

That’s according to the 2023 N.H. Residential Rental Cost Survey released Wednesday by N.H. Housing. The estimated 2023 median renters’ household income, however, doesn’t come close to $70,600.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.