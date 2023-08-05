Bellows Falls

Bellows Falls is one of three municipalities bordering the Connecticut River in Vermont that have partnered to help recruit more employees and provide job stability.

 Sentinel file photo by Michael Moore

WINDSOR, Vt. — In an effort to recruit more employees and provide job stability, Windsor, Weathersfield and Bellows Falls, have joined together to share planning and zoning officials.

Town planner Halima Abuayyash became the trio’s first joint employee at the end of July, and Ryan Gumbart, who currently works part-time for Weathersfield, is scheduled to start a role in zoning administration and enforcement for all three towns this month.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

