When a coal shipment arrived last year in New Hampshire with sulfur content allegedly too high to burn as is, the owner of Merrimack Station refused to pay for it or a subsequent shipment. It then proceeded to terminate a contract with its UK-based coal supplier.

Now, the supplier, Javelin Global Commodities, is suing Granite Shore Power in federal court alleging nonpayment in the millions and breach of contract.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

