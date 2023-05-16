NH Budget
N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute via N.H. Bulletin

Gov. Chris Sununu sent the House a budget in February that upped spending significantly over his last one, with a notable increase for Medicaid beneficiaries and other vulnerable populations that advocates say aren’t getting the services they need.

The House increased spending even more, to nearly $15.9 billion over two years, an 18 percent increase over the prior budget. As the Senate takes up the House’s budget, advocates will be watching to see which investments survive — and what House cuts may be reversed.

This article appeared originally in the N.H. Bulletin.

