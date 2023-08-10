SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Nutritional programs for older adults have received a sustained boost in state funding, which will be distributed to programs throughout Vermont that provide home-delivered and congregate meals.

The additional $1 million, part of the state budget, was approved by lawmakers in June, when the Legislature overrode Gov. Phil Scott’s veto. The funding is part of the state’s “base budget,” which means it will be included year after year, said Mary Hayden, executive director of the Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

