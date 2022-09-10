One of the state’s biggest ambulance companies is considering an unusual tack to combat shortages of medical staff: giving workers a financial stake in the business.

“When the company’s profitable, the employees share in the profits,” said Justin Van Etten, executive chairman of Stewart’s Ambulance Service in Meredith. “It will create a lot more long-term financial security for all our EMTs and we hope will pull more people into the field.”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

