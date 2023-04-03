People are continuing to move into New Hampshire, fueling a small population increase that was seen in all 10 of the state’s counties in the 12 months leading up to last July, according to new population estimates from the Census Bureau.

“New Hampshire was one of the few states — Maine was another — that had a population increase in all of its counties,” wrote Kenneth Johnson, UNH demographer.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.