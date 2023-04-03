People are continuing to move into New Hampshire, fueling a small population increase that was seen in all 10 of the state’s counties in the 12 months leading up to last July, according to new population estimates from the Census Bureau.
“New Hampshire was one of the few states — Maine was another — that had a population increase in all of its counties,” wrote Kenneth Johnson, UNH demographer.
That growth was small: about one-half of one percent between July 2021 and July 2022. It would have been bigger except that most of the state continues to have more deaths than births. Only Hillsborough County had what is called natural increase — slightly more births than deaths — during the period.
Merrimack County and Carroll County had the largest percent gain at 0.92 percent.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
