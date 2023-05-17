LEBANON — The City Council is holding a public hearing Wednesday on a request for the council’s support of two grant applications from an organization seeking to establish a residential addiction treatment facility for mothers and their children in Lebanon. If approved, the two grants could yield a combined $1 million.

The organization, Families Flourish Northeast, has a signed letter of intent with Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital to use the 11,000-square-foot Homestead building on APD’s campus on Mascoma Street. The two organizations are currently negotiating a long-term lease, and Families Flourish aims to begin renovating by the end of 2024.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

