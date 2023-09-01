20230901-NWS-andy sanborn

Andy Sanborn and his wife, Rep. Laurie Sanborn, sit at a gaming table in their Concord casino.

 Geoff Forester / Concord Monitor

Former state Sen. Andy Sanborn and his wife, Rep. Laurie Sanborn, of Bedford, could face criminal charges in connection with $844,000 in federal pandemic aid that state officials say Andy Sanborn fraudulently obtained and spent on at least three high-end race cars, car parts, and 27 years of prepaid rent for another business he owns.

Andy Sanborn, who operates a casino in his Draft Sports Bar and Grill in Concord and just received approval from city officials to open a second one, may also lose his state license to operate a casino indefinitely.

