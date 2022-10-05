State lawmakers are considering changes to how New Hampshire’s medical board holds physicians accountable, and what kinds of information about doctors’ records it shares with the public, in the wake of a Boston Globe investigation into a former heart surgeon at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.

The Globe’s investigation focused on Dr. Yvon Baribeau, who accumulated 21 malpractice settlements, including 14 related to patient deaths, during his 25 years with Catholic Medical Center. As the Globe reported, that represents one of the worst malpractice records in the United States, but “his physician profile on the N.H. Board of Medicine’s website would continue to look pristine — as if he had never done anything wrong.”

Editor’s note: Catholic Medical Center is an underwriter of NHPR. NHPR covers them just like any other institution.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

