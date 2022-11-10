Voting in Dublin

Megan Suokko accepts voters’ ballots at Dublin Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon. Suokko noted a lull in voters between 11:40 a.m. and 11:48, during an otherwise busy voting day. According to election officials, there was a line down the stairwell and out the door when the polls opened that morning.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

After months of preparation amid intense scrutiny on voting across the country, many Granite Staters cast their ballots in Tuesday’s midterms without a hitch.

As polls closed Tuesday evening, New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan said voting went smoothly across the state: There were no major interruptions due to pollworker or voter intimidation, and no significant voting problems.

NHPR’s Paul Cuno-Booth contributed reporting.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

