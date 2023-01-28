20230128-NWS-GSNC Drug checking

Fentanyl test strips allow people to check their drugs for the presence of the powerful synthetic opioid, which has caused a surge in overdose deaths.

 Paul Cuno-Booth / N.H. Public Radio

New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a pair of bills that would remove drug-checking equipment from the definition of illegal drug paraphernalia.

Advocates say the change could increase access to fentanyl test strips and other tools that allow people who use drugs to test for unwanted and potentially dangerous substances.

