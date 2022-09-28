During a recent campaign event, Gov. Chris Sununu said students with disabilities will not lose their right to special education services if their parents use the state’s school voucher-like program to place them in private school.

That’s not true, according to disability rights advocates and the parental handbook put out by the Children’s Scholarship Fund, which administers the “education freedom account” program. When a parent chooses to enroll their children in private school, they forfeit their right to special education services because unlike public schools, private schools are not required to provide “free appropriate public education.”

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

