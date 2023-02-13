After a judge denied a permanent protective to a Hampton woman who was fearful of her ex-boyfriend, Richard Lorman stalked her and shot her in the head after she left her job in Salem, Mass.

The incident in November 2021 led the state Supreme Court to order an internal review of the case. Within weeks, a report found the judge properly followed state law and the court hearing was conducted properly. The review also included recommendations to improve court practices related to domestic violence protection orders, update the legal definition of abuse and increase access to legal representation for domestic violence survivors.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

