New Hampshire has made strides recognizing and being proactive about domestic violence homicide, but there is more work to be done, particularly in collecting data that will clarify the nature of domestic homicide in the state, an advocate says.

“Although New Hampshire has an overall low homicide rate, it continues to be concerning that the majority of homicides in the state are domestic violence related,” Alyssa Dandrea, community relations specialist at the New Hampshire Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence said. “All domestic violence homicides are avoidable.”

If you’re experiencing domestic abuse in New Hampshire, call the 24/7 statewide hotline at 1-866-644-3574. Free and confidential support services are available across the state to anyone affected by domestic and sexual violence or stalking. Services are open and affirming to all, and you do not need to be in crisis to call. For more, visit nhcadsv.org.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

