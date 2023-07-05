Three months after the state agreed to cover basic dental care for adults on Medicaid, less than 15 percent of the state’s 850 dentists and oral surgeons have signed on. And fewer are actually taking patients.

Almost half of those 125 providers in the state’s new N.H. Smiles Program have set limits on their participation. Some will take only five patients, and others want more time before taking any.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

