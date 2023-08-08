A New Hampshire father charged in the killing of his missing 5-year-old daughter was sentenced on unrelated gun charges Monday, Aug. 7.

Adam Montgomery, 33, was sentenced to 15-30 years in prison on two counts of armed career criminal charges. Montgomery also received an additional sentence of 7.5-15 years for two theft charges.

