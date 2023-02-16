The state responded in a few ways after the state Supreme Court found it was unconstitutionally delaying court hearings for the people it held for involuntary mental health hospitalization. One of the most significant changes — quicker access to the court — continues to violate patients’ rights because hearings are done by telephone, not in-person or by video, according to a new federal court filing from the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire.

The organization is asking the U.S. District Court in New Hampshire to amend its ongoing 2018 class-action lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services and four hospitals to include Judge David King, administrative judge of the state circuit courts.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

