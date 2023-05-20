Interstate 93 checkpoint

Personnel with U.S. Customs and Border Protection operate a checkpoint on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire in 2017.

 U.S. Customs and Border protection

The American Civil Liberties Union chapters in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont have settled a lawsuit with U.S. Customs and Border Protection over the use of checkpoints that are staged far from the international border.

The lawsuit, which was filed in 2020, stemmed from a series of checkpoints along Interstate 93 in the town of Woodstock, approximately 90 miles from the Canadian border.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

